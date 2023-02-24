Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect charged in fatal Gilbert crash involving family of Pinal County sheriff Mark Lamb

Feb 24, 2023, 2:59 PM
Caroline Patten, Cooper Lamb and Elaine Lamb
Caroline Patten, Cooper Lamb and Elaine Lamb (Twitter Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
(Twitter Photo/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — A suspect who crashed into a vehicle occupied by the son and two other family members of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in Gilbert is facing manslaughter charges, authorities said Friday.

The Gilbert Police Department submitted three counts of manslaughter against 21-year-old Brian Alexander Torres, who is accused of killing 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, his fiancé and their 11-month-old daughter in the crash near Elliot and Recker roads on Dec. 16.

Torres’ Chevrolet Silverado was traveling about 70 mph in a 45 mph zone when he struck the Toyota Corolla driven by Lamb’s fiancé, 20-year-old Caroline Patten, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Lamb and his daughter, Elaine, were pronounced dead at the scene. Patten died from her injuries Dec. 22.

Torres, who wasn’t injured in the crash, was initially arrested on suspicion of impairment.

Investigators determined that Torres had a blood alcohol content of .03, which is under the legal limit. Torres also had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

He isn’t currently facing impairment charges.

“Our hearts are broken,” Mark Lamb said in a Facebook post the day after the crash.

