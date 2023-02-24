ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 24-26
Feb 24, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break, farmers markets are in full bloom and Innings Festival returns to Tempe.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center
- PhxArt AfterHours
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
- Scenic View Sculpture Exhibit
- Day: Each day
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Five15Arts @ Chartreuse (1301 Grand Avenue)
- An American in Paris
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
Tempe
- Innings Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Venue: Mullett Arena (201 S. Packard Dr.)
Mesa
- I Love Mesa Day
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Maricopa County Home Show
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Way)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Founder’s Day Celebration
- Day: Friday
- Time: Noon
- Venue: Little Red Schoolhouse (7333 Scottsdale Mall)
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Chandler
- Mwenso and The Shakes
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)
Avondale
- Tres Rios Nature Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Tres Rios Base and Meridian Wildlife Area
Fountain Hills
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
- Spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Avenue of the Fountains
