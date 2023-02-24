Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 24-26

Feb 24, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Getty Images Photos)...
(Getty Images Photos)
(Getty Images Photos)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break, farmers markets are in full bloom and Innings Festival returns to Tempe.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • PhxArt AfterHours
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Tempe

  • Innings Festival
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)

Mesa

Glendale 

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Chandler

  • Mwenso and The Shakes
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)

Avondale

  • Tres Rios Nature Festival
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Tres Rios Base and Meridian Wildlife Area

Fountain Hills

