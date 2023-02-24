PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break, farmers markets are in full bloom and Innings Festival returns to Tempe.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



Scenic View Sculpture Exhibit Day: Each day Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Five15Arts @ Chartreuse (1301 Grand Avenue)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Tempe

Innings Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Venue: Tempe Beach Park (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)



Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators Day: Sunday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: Mullett Arena (201 S. Packard Dr.)



Mesa

I Love Mesa Day Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. Venue: Downtown Mesa



Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale

Maricopa County Home Show Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Way)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Founder’s Day Celebration Day: Friday Time: Noon Venue: Little Red Schoolhouse (7333 Scottsdale Mall)



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Chandler

Mwenso and The Shakes Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center for the Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)



Avondale

Tres Rios Nature Festival Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Tres Rios Base and Meridian Wildlife Area



Fountain Hills Fountain Hills Farmers Market Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains

Spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Avenue of the Fountains



