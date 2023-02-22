Family-friendly Tres Rios Nature Festival coming to Avondale this weekend

PHOENIX — The Tres Rios Nature Festival will provide visitors numerous activities to showcase animals, plants, sustainability and all things outdoors this weekend.

The annual event in Avondale will offer kayaking, fishing, guided hiking, zip lining and rock climbing along with nature presentations and educational exhibits at the confluence of the Gila, Salt and Agua Fria rivers.

Avondale is preparing for 10,000 people to participate in the celebrations, which run on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Approximately, 7,500 people attended last year.

Tres Rios Base and Meridian Wildlife Area are located about five miles south of Interstate 10 on Avondale Boulevard adjacent to Phoenix Raceway.

There is a half-mile walk from the parking area to the event, but there will be a free shuttle from the Avondale Resource Center to the nature area that will run every 30 minutes.

Admission is free with food and drinks available for purchase.

A list of scheduled entertainment is available online.

