ARIZONA NEWS
I Love Mesa Day festival returns with bands, rides, free museums, more
PHOENIX — I Love Mesa Day is returning to downtown Mesa on Saturday for a party full of free, family-friendly activities.
The celebration features a night of national musical acts, including The Smithereens with special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw.
I Love Mesa Day started in September 2021 to support local businesses and introduce valley residents to the uniquely local offerings in downtown Mesa.
“Downtown Mesa is a rapidly changing part of our city, full of new and legacy businesses, great community events and several award-winning destinations for arts and culture,” Mayor John Giles said in a press release.
“I Love Mesa Day will be another great opportunity for people to visit, return to or discover Mesa for the first time.”
The festivities starts with a farmer’s market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Center Street side of the Mesa Arts Center.
The i.d.e.a. Museum (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Arizona Museum of Natural History (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) will offer free admision during the day.
Main Street will become the hub of activities at 11 a.m. with a petting zoo, carnival games and rides, community performances, roaming princess characters, a speed painter and a variety of food trucks.
Additionally, there will be a roller skating demonstration, open skating, a D.J. skating party and the screening of “Luca” (11:30 a.m.) and “An Extremely Goofy Movie” (2:30 p.m.) at The Plaza at Mesa City Center.
Bands will take the stage at Main Street and Macdonald starting at 5 p.m., and the night will be capped by a 9 p.m. fireworks show.
Here is the concert lineup:
- 4:30-5 p.m.: Benches
- 5:30-6:15 p.m.: Dishwalla
- 6:45-7:45 p.m.: The Smithereens including special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw
- 8:15-9 p.m.: Dreamers
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.