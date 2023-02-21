Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

PETA exhibit on history of animal experiments visits Phoenix this week

Feb 21, 2023, 4:25 AM
The logo of the international non-governmental animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Tr...
The logo of the international non-governmental animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) (File Photo by YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images)
(File Photo by YANN SCHREIBER/AFP via Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Animal rights organization PETA will hold an exhibit in Phoenix beginning Tuesday on the history of animal experiments.

The exhibit will be up from noon to 4 p.m. each day through Saturday at Patriots Square Park as part of a multi-state tour, according to a press release.

Named “Without Consent,” the exhibit is made up of 24 panels that each include descriptions and photographs of nearly 200 experiments conducted using animals beginning in the 1920s and going through present day, the nonprofit organization said.

“‘Without Consent’ tells the true stories of animals harmed and killed in experiments that they did not and could not consent to,” PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“Humans are only one animal species among many. Having the power to exploit the others does not give us the right to do so.”

PETA said it is using the exhibit to challenge institutions, which they said includes Arizona State University and the University of Washington’s macaque-breeding facility near Mesa, to rethink experimenting on animals.

The organization said animal experiments are exploitative, expensive, cruel and an archaic concept of science.

An interactive virtual exhibit can also be viewed online.

The tour began last month and includes 10 stops at various cities in the western part of the United States.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Brick Road Coffee)...
KTAR.com

Tempe police, FBI investigate bomb threat made against coffeehouse during drag story time

Tempe police and federal authorities are investigating a reported bomb threat made against a coffeehouse hosting a drag story hour Sunday.
8 hours ago
CeCe Winans performs during the 52nd GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 19, 2021 in...
KTAR.com

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale to host Christian music festival in June

Desert Diamond Arena will host a Christian music festival in June featuring multiple popular artists in the genre.
8 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Torrence Dunham)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrat announces formation of Black caucus at state Legislature

Arizona Democratic state Sen. Catherine Miranda announced Monday the formation of a Black caucus at the Legislature, which will focus on providing leadership and insight to lawmakers.
8 hours ago
(Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show photo)...
Wills Rice

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns to State Farm Stadium

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show is returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for three days from Friday to Sunday.
8 hours ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...
Wills Rice

Allegiant Air announces new nonstop route from Phoenix to North Carolina

Allegiant Air announced a new nonstop flight service from Phoenix to Asheville, N.C. starting at the end of May.
1 day ago
(AP File Photo)...
Associated Press

Man killed in workplace attack at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler identified as employee

The person killed over the weekend at a microprocessor manufacturing facility in suburban Phoenix was a 49-year-old man who worked at the plant, authorities said Monday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
PETA exhibit on history of animal experiments visits Phoenix this week