PETA exhibit on history of animal experiments visits Phoenix this week

PHOENIX — Animal rights organization PETA will hold an exhibit in Phoenix beginning Tuesday on the history of animal experiments.

The exhibit will be up from noon to 4 p.m. each day through Saturday at Patriots Square Park as part of a multi-state tour, according to a press release.

Named “Without Consent,” the exhibit is made up of 24 panels that each include descriptions and photographs of nearly 200 experiments conducted using animals beginning in the 1920s and going through present day, the nonprofit organization said.

“‘Without Consent’ tells the true stories of animals harmed and killed in experiments that they did not and could not consent to,” PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in the release.

“Humans are only one animal species among many. Having the power to exploit the others does not give us the right to do so.”

PETA said it is using the exhibit to challenge institutions, which they said includes Arizona State University and the University of Washington’s macaque-breeding facility near Mesa, to rethink experimenting on animals.

The organization said animal experiments are exploitative, expensive, cruel and an archaic concept of science.

An interactive virtual exhibit can also be viewed online.

The tour began last month and includes 10 stops at various cities in the western part of the United States.

