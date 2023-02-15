PHOENIX — Independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she wants to engage with state lawmakers this session on legislation for its water future.

“We are all going to need to work together to make sure that we are communicating effectively with the state legislators who will be passing legislation this year,” Sinema said earlier this month during a roundtable event on water.

“I want you to know that I will be a partner.”

Arizona’s water future has been a key topic recently, with questions flowing about the state’s groundwater and Colorado River allocation.

It’s unknown if agreements will come from the Legislature’s water talks, but Arizona’s senior senator is staunch on having a place at the negotiating table.

Sinema said she’s so keen on participating in the state’s water future since Arizona is the only of the seven basin states that requires the state legislature to approve a water agreement.

“I’ll do my part to ensure that the state legislature is doing its part on both of those pieces of legislation,” Sinema said. “We need all of us.

“We need cities, counties and federal together, and if any one part of that falls apart, we can’t secure our water future.”

She anticipates passing laws in the Republican majority to be difficult this session.

“Well, it’s the Legislature, so we have a tough road ahead of us,” Sinema said.

