Phoenix Children’s opens new patient care floor as part of major expansion

PHOENIX — As part of a major expansion at its main campus, Phoenix Children’s opened a new floor in its patient care tower earlier this month.

The new floor is part of a series of projects that will increase patient capacity, office space and parking, the hospital at Thomas Road and 20th Street announced Tuesday.

“Increasing clinical capacity at our Thomas Campus is more important than ever, especially given the high volume of complex, high-acuity care we provide,” Robert L. Meyer, Phoenix Children’s president and CEO, said in a press release.

“As we embark on our 40th year serving the community, I’m proud of our ability to consistently offer the exceptional health care families deserve.”

The first stage was completed Feb. 1, when the 10th floor of the patient care tower opened with 49 patient beds. The 11th floor of the tower will ready in the summer of 2024, the hospital said.

Construction on the two new floors, which were shells when the tower was completed in 2011, started in 2022.

Overall, the expansion projects will add 212,000 square feet, almost 100 beds and 60 clinical exam rooms in the next year-plus.

The hospital is remodeling and expanding its third-floor sleep lab with eight electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) rooms and clinical support areas. That project is expected to be finished this spring.

A new three-story office building is schedule to fully open in early 2024, with 94,000 square feet of workspace for Phoenix Children’s Medical Group.

To accommodate a larger workforce, construction on a new parking garage with 670 spaces was set to begin early this year.

