Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what KTAR News learned from chronic absenteeism in Arizona schools

Feb 8, 2023, 4:25 AM
(Pexels Photo)...
(Pexels Photo)
(Pexels Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Over the past week, KTAR News reported on an issue prevalent in Arizona schools — chronic absenteeism.

Reporter Griselda Zetino spoke with districts, nonprofits and other professionals about the root of the problem, its rise and what’s being done to reverse the troubling trend.

Here’s what we learned from the four-part series:

Chronic absenteeism spikes in Arizona schools in recent years

Chronic absenteeism is a problem in Arizona.

The issue, defined as missing 10% of the school year, skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic in line with national trends, according to a new report by the Helios Education Foundation in partnership with WestEd.

It looked at K-8th grade students in Arizona and found up to 14% of students were chronically absent before the pandemic. That spiked to 22% — or nearly one in five – in 2021.

COVID pandemic not the only reason for spike in chronic absenteeism

The number of Arizona students missing school has skyrocketed over the last few years. The COVID pandemic isn’t the only reason.

“I think we have to both think about what are the barriers that keep kids from getting to school and what is it that pulls kids to be in school?” Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, a nonprofit trying to improve school attendance, said.

She said some of the barriers are chronic illness, lack of transportation and unstable housing. What goes on in school can also play a role, including bullying and feeling embarrassed about being behind academically.

How 2 Arizona school districts are tackling chronic absenteeism

Avondale Elementary School District Superintendent Betsy Hargrove was in disbelief when data showed her district had a problem with students missing too much school.

“It’s not about missing a day of school. It is truly about missing 18+ days excused or unexcused over the course of a year,” she told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

About one in five students in her district were considered chronically absent, meaning they were missing 10% or more of the school year. Determined to change that, the district began using a three-tiered system created by Attendance Works, a nonprofit trying to improve school attendance.

Reversing chronic absenteeism rates in Arizona schools will take time

The rate of students missing too many school days spiked following the pandemic in Arizona, and now schools are on the hunt for solutions.

But experts warn it will take some time to see improvements.

“The problem took a long time to get here,” said Terri Clark, state literacy director with Read On Arizona, which advocates for early literacy in the state. “It has only gotten worse, so the solution is not going to happen overnight.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Teenager shot and killed after confrontation with man, girl in Phoenix

A teenage boy was shot and killed on a Phoenix street Monday night and a teenage girl at the scene was detained, authorities said.
8 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...
Colton Krolak

Fighter jets will be on the lookout during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

Erik Amend with the Federal Aviation Administration said there will be increased flight restrictions during the Super Bowl.
8 hours ago
Naijier Wakefield (MCSO Photo)...
KTAR.com

Avondale man accused of fatally stabbing roommate

An Avondale man was taken into police custody on Monday after his roommate died of apparent stab wounds, authorities said. 
8 hours ago
(Pomo Restaurant Group Photos)...
Kevin Stone

Rosso Italian upscale restaurant opening soon in downtown Phoenix

Rosso Italian, a new upscale Italian restaurant concept from the minds behind Pomo Pizzeria, is coming to downtown Phoenix.
8 hours ago
(L-R) Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Sen. Todd Youg (R-IN) sit together du...
KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech

Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and politicians from Arizona responded predominantly along party lines.
1 day ago
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as ...
KTAR.com

Joe Biden urges Congress to pass comprehensive border reform during State of the Union

President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address urged Republicans and Democrats to work together on border legislature. 
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Here’s what KTAR News learned from chronic absenteeism in Arizona schools