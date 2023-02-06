Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona to give GOP Spanish rebuttal to Biden speech

Feb 6, 2023, 9:26 AM | Updated: 9:27 am
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the third day of elections ...
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Freshman U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona will deliver the Republican Spanish rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Ciscomani said he was “humbled and honored by the opportunity.”

“My message will be simple and straightforward: The American dream is a dream worth fighting for,” he said in a press release last week.

“The people of my district in Arizona and Americans across our country want accountability, responsibility and sensibility restored in our nation’s capital. As part of the new House majority, I look forward to working with my colleagues to secure our southern Border, strengthen the economy, and do the work the American people expect of us.”

Republicans didn’t give a Spanish rebuttal to Biden’s first State of the Union speech last year.

“Congress is all the better because of the unique perspectives and lived experiences that Juan brings to this institution,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in the release. “I look forward to hearing his response where I know he will share with viewers Republicans’ Commitment to America to empower the American people and hold the Biden administration accountable.”

During his campaign last year, Ciscomani cited his experience of becoming a citizen after his parents immigrated to Arizona from Mexico when he was a boy. Ciscomani, a longtime adviser to former Gov. Doug Ducey, defeated Democrat Kristen Engel to win the open District 6 seat in southeastern Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

“Now my parents’ son is serving in the United States Congress. That’s in some aspects an American dream story of ours. But I think a lot of people out there have American dream stories, and that’s going to be the message,” he told Fox News over the weekend.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present the primary Republican response after Biden’s speech.

“We’re going to be delivering [the rebuttal] in a way that people can understand, listen, tune in, and, again, demonstrate that we are a wide-tent party,” Ciscomani said during an interview Saturday on “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

“We want to welcome everyone. We’re in this mission of addition, not subtraction or division, and this is just a great way to show what the Republican Party is all about and what we have.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Woman dies at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix after shooting

A woman died at Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix after a shooting Sunday night, authorities said.
13 hours ago
phoenix city hall...
Kevin Stone

Phoenix City Council members mull possibility of adding districts

As Phoenix starts its required redistricting process this year, the idea of adding seats the city council is being kicked around.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)...
KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl

Arizona's National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country's busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix.
13 hours ago
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)...
Associated Press

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s split from Democrats shows party discord in Arizona

The Democrats' winning formula is in jeopardy ahead of the 2024 election after Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s divorce from the party.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Buckeye Police arrest teen suspected in shooting death of 15-year-old

Police in a West Valley city arrested a teen suspect in the recent deadly shooting of another boy.
13 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Griselda Zetino

Empty seats: Here’s how two school districts are tackling chronic absenteeism

Avondale Elementary School District Superintendent Betsy Hargrove was in disbelief when data showed her district had a problem with students missing too much school.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona to give GOP Spanish rebuttal to Biden speech