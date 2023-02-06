Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3 buildings complete construction in Gilbert industrial park

Feb 6, 2023, 4:25 AM
PHOENIX — Three new Class A buildings have been completed within the 64-acre Gilbert Spectrum industrial park, according to a press release.

Located off McQueen and Elliot roads, the quality complex boasts Class A buildings nine, 10 and 11, the highest quality ranking a building can get.

Building nine is a 100,000-square-foot space leased to multinational aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman. This is the second building leased out by the company after renting out building five in 2022, according to the release.

The 142,200-square-foot building 10 has been fully leased to the local and long-distance moving company, S&M Moving Systems.

Building 11 has 66,400 square feet and is currently being leased by Banner Industries and Varsity Brands. There is still 21,000 square feet available for rent.

“Gilbert Spectrum has proven its ability to support tenants ranging from one of the world’s most tech-savvy aerospace entities to highly valued regional and local businesses,” Senior Vice President of SunCap Property Group Mike Orr said in the release.

“It is an ecosystem of logistics, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution operators, located within a collection of buildings that can flex as this market’s needs evolve.”

The total occupancy for the complex is now up to 93%.

