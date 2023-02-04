Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe asks Arizona Supreme Court to review South Pier development case

Feb 4, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm
(Flickr/Martin Ely)...
(Flickr/Martin Ely)
(Flickr/Martin Ely)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The City of Tempe is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to review a recent appeals court decision concerning a proposed development project at Tempe Town Lake, according to a press release.

The City Council unanimously approved the development project, known as South Pier, in February 2022.

After the approval, an advocacy group called Central Arizonans for a Sustainable Economy (CASE) gathered signatures on a petition hoping to place the development project on a future city election ballot for voter approval. Tempe declined to recognize the signatures and CASE then sued the city.

In June 2022, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled the group’s signatures could not be used because its petition form did not comply with state law.

Last month, the appeals court ruled that CASE’s signatures did satisfy state law, and that the project can be placed on a ballot for voter approval.

In response, Tempe is requesting the Arizona Supreme Court review the matter and reverse the appellate court finding that the project can be put on a ballot.

Known as South Pier, the $1.8 billion, multi-use development would be located on 12 acres on the south shore of Tempe Town Lake.

The development would feature seven buildings constructed over 15 years, plus an observation wheel, pedestrian bridge and public dock.

To learn more about the project, visit tempe.gov/SouthPier.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man works at an avocado orchard in Santa Ana Zirosto, Michoacan state, Mexico, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Associated Press

Route to Super Bowl dangerous for Mexico’s avocado haulers

SANTA ANA ZIROSTO, Mexico (AP) — It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States during the Super Bowl. It starts in villages like Santa Ana Zirosto, high in the misty, pine-clad mountains of the western Mexico state of Michoacan. […]
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Drive-by shooting injures 2, strikes multiple businesses in Phoenix

A drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix resulted in injuries to a teenage boy and a young girl Friday evening, authorities said.
17 hours ago
Jane Garcia / Scottsdale Police Department photo....
KTAR.com

Authorities cancel Silver Alert issued for woman last seen driving in Scottsdale

Authorities in Scottsdale issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing woman last seen driving on Friday night.
17 hours ago
(Elite Civil Construction Photo)...
Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

A fast-growing Phoenix construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends.
17 hours ago
(Consumption Park screenshot)...
Wills Rice

Mint to host 3-day cannabis party near State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl

Mint Cannabis will be holding a "Big Game" party with a three-day festival near State Farm Stadium in Glendale during Super Bowl weekend.
17 hours ago
(Arizona Renaissance Festival Photo)...
Wills Rice

Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday

Arizona's 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval 16th-century European village atmosphere.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Tempe asks Arizona Supreme Court to review South Pier development case