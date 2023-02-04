PHOENIX — The City of Tempe is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to review a recent appeals court decision concerning a proposed development project at Tempe Town Lake, according to a press release.

The City Council unanimously approved the development project, known as South Pier, in February 2022.

After the approval, an advocacy group called Central Arizonans for a Sustainable Economy (CASE) gathered signatures on a petition hoping to place the development project on a future city election ballot for voter approval. Tempe declined to recognize the signatures and CASE then sued the city.

In June 2022, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled the group’s signatures could not be used because its petition form did not comply with state law.

Last month, the appeals court ruled that CASE’s signatures did satisfy state law, and that the project can be placed on a ballot for voter approval.

In response, Tempe is requesting the Arizona Supreme Court review the matter and reverse the appellate court finding that the project can be put on a ballot.

Known as South Pier, the $1.8 billion, multi-use development would be located on 12 acres on the south shore of Tempe Town Lake.

The development would feature seven buildings constructed over 15 years, plus an observation wheel, pedestrian bridge and public dock.

To learn more about the project, visit tempe.gov/SouthPier.

