ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix construction firm lands job preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

Feb 4, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Elite Civil Construction Photo)...
(Elite Civil Construction Photo)
(Elite Civil Construction Photo)
BY

A fast-growing construction company said working on preparing State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII is paying early dividends.

Jesus Jaramillo, president of Phoenix-based Elite Civil Construction, said his firm was one of more than 200 companies selected out of about 1,800 applications for the NFL’s Business Connect program. The program aims to diversify contracts with suppliers and provide networking opportunities for local companies.

Founded in 2020, Elite Civil Construction focuses on interior commercial work like building improvements and remodels but also has a utility division for water and sewer. Jaramillo said one of the company’s employees learned about the Business Connect Program through a television ad. Seeing an opportunity to expand its bandwidth, the firm applied and was selected.

By being selected, Elite Civil Construction was listed on the Business Connect Resource Guide, which allows Super Bowl vendors to identify qualified and experienced providers of goods and services to fulfill their contracts.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

