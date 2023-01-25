Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport sets yearly passenger record in 2022

Jan 25, 2023, 9:20 AM
(Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Photo)...
(Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Photo)
(Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Photo)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport announced Wednesday that it served a record 1,890,684 passengers in 2022.

Last year’s traffic was 6.5% above the previous record, set in 2019, and 22% higher than in 2021, according to a press release.

Gateway closed the year strong with 199,287 passengers in December, the eighth record month of 2022.

The East Valley airport has five carriers — Allegiant, Flair, Sun Country, Swoop and WestJet — with direct service to 55 destinations. Allegiant operates all but eight of the routes.

Flair, Swoop and WestJet are based in Canada. All three saw year-over-year increases at Gateway as COVID travel restrictions were lifted.

RELATED STORIES

“Over the past few years, Gateway Airport has experienced phenomenal growth that is vital in the region’s economy,” Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board, said in the release.

“More and more Arizona residents, along with out-of-state, sun-loving travelers are choosing Gateway Airport for their flight needs because of its exceptional value and convenience.”

The state’s third-busiest airport, behind Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International, is planning for more growth.

Construction is underway on a five-gate, 30,000-square-foot terminal addition to replace a 10,000-square-foot portable facility.

That’s coming after a $30 million air traffic control tower named after the late U.S. Sen. John McCain opened in August 2022.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
18 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
18 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
18 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
18 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
18 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport sets yearly passenger record in 2022