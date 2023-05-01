Close
Burglar rides off on bike after breaking into Phoenix gym

May 1, 2023, 1:00 PM

This story originally appeared July 13, 2015.

A bike-riding burglar pedaled away with quite a haul, then came back for more.

It was June 4, 2015, when the guy got into the closed LA Fitness at Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road. No alarms were tripped; glass wasn’t broken nor were any doors jimmied open.

“The detectives are still trying to figure out how that happened,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

Surveillance tapes show the thief didn’t look too nervous about getting caught as he stole the cash register and several thousands of dollars worth of product from World Sports Nutrition.

“He took off on a dark-colored mountain bike or beach cruiser and was able to stash that stuff then come back and get more stuff,” Elmore said.

Our next case makes no sense.

“This is one of those whodunits,” Elmore said.

Kyle Carnell, 43, was found dead in his apartment near Glendale and 48th avenues.

On May 21, 2015, Carnell’s girlfriend was unable to contact him by phone, so she went to check on him. She’s the one who found him and called police.

Investigators are struggling to find a motive behind the killing.

“By all accounts, he was a great guy with no known enemies and nothing in his background to suggest anything like this,” Elmore said.

