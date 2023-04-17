Close
Deadly 2015 argument in Phoenix over cellphone remains unsolved

Apr 17, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

This article most recently appeared Nov. 2, 2020.

The area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is a busy place, even at 1 a.m.

“There are fast-food restaurants, two Walmarts within walking distance, the light rail is at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home, as is Baptist Hospital,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

That’s why detectives are hopeful someone may have witnessed the argument that ended in the murder of 24-year-old Richard Tincher. He had just been inside a nearby internet cafe and the argument took place in the Savers’ parking lot.

“The argument was apparently over a cellphone,” Elmore said. “We aren’t sure if it was his phone or one of the other two gentlemen’s but Tincher apparently lost his life over a cellphone.”

Next, we head to Third Street and Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix.

“An aggravated assault took place on March 5, 2015 at about 4 p.m. so it was broad daylight,” Elmore said.

A 54-year-old man got off the bus and was approached by a guy who asked for a cigarette.

The victim was unaware that the suspect followed him home. As he opened the front door, the suspect attacked him from behind with a knife.

The attacker then stole the man’s bicycle and took off.

“After he was attacked, the victim left his apartment and started walking towards Third Street, where he collapsed,” Elmore said. “A passerby saw him and called for help.”

The man was seriously hurt but survived.

(Pixabay Photo)...

Deadly 2015 argument in Phoenix over cellphone remains unsolved