This article most recently appeared Oct. 26, 2020.

On a beautiful Friday morning, May 8, 2015, a young mom pushed a stroller along 67th Avenue between Thomas and Indian School roads.

“She was just out trying to get a little exercise when a man approached and asked her for the time,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

“She gave him the time and he moved off. As she continued walking, she noticed the guy was now behind her. She picked up her pace hoping to shake the guy, but he lunged at her and grabbed her,” Elmore said.

He groped her chest and below her waist before she was able to scream and get away, fleeing to her apartment with her baby and locking herself inside.

Investigators said this suspect may be responsible for other similar attacks in the area.

Kenny Mayve, 54, was found beaten nearly to death at a warehouse loading dock near 29th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 26, 2010. The beating happened between 8 p.m. and 10:25 p.m.

Mayve, who later died of his injuries, had no connection to that warehouse and no known enemies.

“Kenny used to be a janitor at Phoenix College,” Elmore said. “All the people there and all the people that worked with him really thought highly of him. He’d endeared himself to those people to the point that they got really emotional talking about him.”

As far as investigators can tell, Mayve was just a really nice guy.

“So that’s why it’s truly one of those mysteries that detectives are trying to put the pieces together to solve,” Elmore said.

