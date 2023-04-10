Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix woman out for stroll with baby groped by stranger

Apr 10, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

This article most recently appeared Oct. 26, 2020.

On a beautiful Friday morning, May 8, 2015, a young mom pushed a stroller along 67th Avenue between Thomas and Indian School roads.

“She was just out trying to get a little exercise when a man approached and asked her for the time,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

“She gave him the time and he moved off. As she continued walking, she noticed the guy was now behind her. She picked up her pace hoping to shake the guy, but he lunged at her and grabbed her,” Elmore said.

He groped her chest and below her waist before she was able to scream and get away, fleeing to her apartment with her baby and locking herself inside.

Investigators said this suspect may be responsible for other similar attacks in the area.

Read more about this case here.

Kenny Mayve, 54, was found beaten nearly to death at a warehouse loading dock near 29th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 26, 2010. The beating happened between 8 p.m. and 10:25 p.m.

Mayve, who later died of his injuries, had no connection to that warehouse and no known enemies.

“Kenny used to be a janitor at Phoenix College,” Elmore said. “All the people there and all the people that worked with him really thought highly of him. He’d endeared himself to those people to the point that they got really emotional talking about him.”

As far as investigators can tell, Mayve was just a really nice guy.

“So that’s why it’s truly one of those mysteries that detectives are trying to put the pieces together to solve,” Elmore said.

Read more about this case here.

Silent Witness

(Buckeye Police Department Screenshot Photo)...

KTAR.com

Billboards activated in Buckeye during latest plea for information in Anaiah Walker’s death

Two billboards were activated earlier this week in Buckeye Police's latest plea asking the public for information regarding the 2020 death of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker.

7 days ago

(Unsplash Photo)...

KTAR.com

Indecent exposure suspect reported near Phoenix school in 2015

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in 2015.

8 days ago

Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)...

KTAR.com

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in June 2022 police releasing new images of a man they believe may have information increasing reward.

11 days ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Jayme West

Police searching for man who grabbed woman at Phoenix bus stop in 2020

A suspect exposed himself to woman at a Phoenix bus stop and grabbed her arm in 2015, police said. He was never caught.

15 days ago

(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...

Jayme West

Tempe robbery suspect got more than he bargained for in 2015

An armed robbery suspect wearing a black garbage bag hit the Chevron at Guadalupe and Kyrene roads in Tempe in 2015 and got a surprise when the clerk fought back.

22 days ago

...

Sponsored Content by The OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Phoenix woman out for stroll with baby groped by stranger