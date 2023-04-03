Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
SILENT WITNESS

Indecent exposure suspect reported near Phoenix school in 2015

Apr 3, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Unsplash Photo)...
(Unsplash Photo)
(Unsplash Photo)
Jayme West's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

This article previously appeared Oct. 19, 2020.

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who exposed himself to a young teenage girl while she was on her way to school.

The 13-year-old girl was walking around 9 a.m. on March 27, 2015, when a man parked in a mid-1990s black Honda Civic exposed himself to her, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore.

The suspect was wearing multi-colored oversized sunglasses and drove away shortly after exposing himself to the girl.

The girl managed to take a photo of the car, which was parked in a neighborhood near 39th and Northern avenues and had oxidized paint and an after-market grill.

“She was smart enough and had the wherewithal under that kind of pressure to be able to take a cellphone picture of the car,” Elmore said. “Now at least we have an idea of what we’re looking for.”

Read more about the case here.

Phoenix police are also searching for a suspect in the 1999 murder of 42-year-old Darryl Marsh.

Marsh was shot on the night of April 18, while driving north on 35th Avenue. He rolled down the window of his tan vehicle and told the driver of a dark blue Ford Escort to stay in his own lane before he was shot, according to Elmore.

Although the case is over 20 years old, Elmore said police are hopeful someone is talking about it.

“Someone’s in a position where they’ve either heard about it or feel safe enough to call Silent Witness and remain anonymous,” he said.

Read more about the case here.

If you have any information on these cases or the suspects, police are asking you to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S (480-948-6377) or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.

Silent Witness

Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)...
KTAR.com

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in June 2022 police releasing new images of a man they believe may have information increasing reward.
4 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Jayme West

Police searching for man who grabbed woman at Phoenix bus stop in 2020

A suspect exposed himself to woman at a Phoenix bus stop and grabbed her arm in 2015, police said. He was never caught.
8 days ago
(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...
Jayme West

Tempe robbery suspect got more than he bargained for in 2015

An armed robbery suspect wearing a black garbage bag hit the Chevron at Guadalupe and Kyrene roads in Tempe in 2015 and got a surprise when the clerk fought back.
15 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Jayme West

2015 evening out in Tempe turns into robbery nightmare for couple

Phoenix Police Detective Kimberly Bates said a couple was pushing their 1-month-old baby in a stroller. Then, in the blink of an eye, everything changed.
22 days ago
(Freepik.com Photo)...
Jayme West

Robber wearing white gloves hits cellphone store in Phoenix

A robber wearing white gloves walked into a Phoenix phone store, waited for all of the customers to leave, before pulling out a gun and robbing the place.
29 days ago
(Public Domain Pictures Photo)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police searching for suspect in violent 2015 rape case

A female security guard was sexually assaulted at a Phoenix apartment complex and thieves in Tempe stole a backflow device from a gas station. Both cases happened in 2015.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Indecent exposure suspect reported near Phoenix school in 2015