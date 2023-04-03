Indecent exposure suspect reported near Phoenix school in 2015

This article previously appeared Oct. 19, 2020.

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who exposed himself to a young teenage girl while she was on her way to school.

The 13-year-old girl was walking around 9 a.m. on March 27, 2015, when a man parked in a mid-1990s black Honda Civic exposed himself to her, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore.

The suspect was wearing multi-colored oversized sunglasses and drove away shortly after exposing himself to the girl.

The girl managed to take a photo of the car, which was parked in a neighborhood near 39th and Northern avenues and had oxidized paint and an after-market grill.

“She was smart enough and had the wherewithal under that kind of pressure to be able to take a cellphone picture of the car,” Elmore said. “Now at least we have an idea of what we’re looking for.”

Phoenix police are also searching for a suspect in the 1999 murder of 42-year-old Darryl Marsh.

Marsh was shot on the night of April 18, while driving north on 35th Avenue. He rolled down the window of his tan vehicle and told the driver of a dark blue Ford Escort to stay in his own lane before he was shot, according to Elmore.

Although the case is over 20 years old, Elmore said police are hopeful someone is talking about it.

“Someone’s in a position where they’ve either heard about it or feel safe enough to call Silent Witness and remain anonymous,” he said.

If you have any information on these cases or the suspects, police are asking you to call Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S (480-948-6377) or toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.