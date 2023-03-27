This article previously appeared Oct. 12, 2020.

PHOENIX — A suspect is on the loose after attempting to kidnap a woman on her way to a Phoenix bus stop, police said.

The suspect, described as a male approximately 25 to 30 years old, drove up beside the woman while she was walking near Central Avenue and Baseline Road on April 17, 2015, around 8 a.m., according to police.

The man asked her if she would like a ride and told her to look inside the vehicle, which was when the woman noticed him playing with his genitals, police said. The victim began to walk away when the suspect exited the vehicle, exposed himself and grabbed her arm, according to police.

The woman was able to safely exit the scene and the suspect took off on West Harwell Road. The vehicle was described as a newer black, four-door muscle-type car with tinted windows, with a possible Arizona license plate BVF-4195.

Sgt. Derek Elmore said they are trying to catch the suspect before he strikes again.

“Maybe he’s escalating to the point where he’s going to kidnap or take somebody,” he said in a statement. “That’s what the detectives fear and that’s why they want this information out there.”

Read more about the case here.

Police are also on the lookout for a suspect in a Phoenix homicide after finding a victim with head trauma wounds, who later died from his injuries.

Antwan Cook, 31, was found April 29, 2015, around 11 p.m. in a parking lot at 4415 S. 28th Street with head trauma wounds after being assaulted by multiple suspects, according to police.

Police believe that Cook was attacked by multiple subjects due to his size; he was over 6 feet tall and weighed approximately 400 pounds.

Read more about the case here.

Follow @NEWS923