Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages
Dec 12, 2023, 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:21 am
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues in 2024 (updated Dec. 12) — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:
January 2024
- Jan. 19-20: The Eagles, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Jan. 27: Cody Johnson, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
February 2024
- Feb. 3: TobyMac, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Feb. 9-10: Tool, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Feb. 18: Playboi Carti, Desert Diamond Arena
- Feb. 21: Jeff Dunham, Footprint Center
- Feb. 24: Olivia Rodrigo, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Feb. 27-28: Bad Bunny, Footprint Center
March 2024
- March 2: Disturbed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- March 3: 50 Cent, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater (Read more)
- March 13: Nicki Minaj, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 16: Madonna, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 16: MercyMe, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- March 19: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 23: Blake Shelton, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
April 2024
- April 5: Don Omar, Desert Diamond Arena
- April 13: Nate Bargatze, Footprint Center
- April 16-17: Sessanta with Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- April 20: Luis Miguel, Desert Diamond Arena
May 2024
- May 5: Pepe Aguilar, Desert Diamond Arena
- May 7: The Rolling Stones, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- May 31: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
June 2024
- June 1: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- June 9: Alanis Morissette, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater (Read more)
- June 11: Caifanes and Cafe Tacvba, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 25: Melanie Martinez, Footprint Center (Read more)
- June 27: Tim McGraw, Footprint Center (Read more)
July 2024
- July 2: Blink-182, Desert Diamond Arena, (Read more)
- July 9: New Kids On The Block, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 12: AJR, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 13: Hootie & The Blowfish, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 31: Niall Horan, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
August 2024
- Aug. 8: Los Temerarios, Footprint Center
- Aug. 15: Sebastian Maniscalco, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 16: Limp Bizkit, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Aug. 20: Sammy Hagar, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 23: Def Leppard and Journey, Chase Field (Read more)
- Aug. 29: Chicago/Earth, Wind & Fire, Footprint Center (Read more)
September 2024
- Sept. 1: Thirty Seconds To Mars, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 4: Creed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept 18: Green Day, Chase Field (Read more)
December 2024
- Dec. 3-4: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.