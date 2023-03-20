Tempe robbery suspect got more than he bargained for in 2015

This article previously appeared Sept. 28, 2020.

An armed robbery suspect wearing a black garbage bag hit the Chevron at Guadalupe and Kyrene roads in Tempe.

It was March 22, 2015, just before 6:30 a.m. The robber walked behind the counter, pretended to have a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

Instead, the cashier grabbed him. The fight was on.

“The trash bag and other items were ripped off,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

“The suspect then realized he wasn’t going to get what he wanted so he grabbed his stuff and walked out of the store.”

Our next case is a home burglary from Feb. 11, 2015. The victim has put up his own money in hopes of catching the burglars.

It happened in a Glendale neighborhood near 45th and Northern avenues. Several guns, ammo, crossbows, electronics and other personal items were stolen from a veteran who served in the Army for 30 years.

The thieves were very careful.

“There’s not a lot we can do without fingerprints, DNA or an eyewitness who saw them,” Elmore said.

The homeowner, who’s worried about criminals having his weapons, has put up a huge Silent Witness banner and fliers in front of his house.

