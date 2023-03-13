2015 evening out in Tempe turns into robbery nightmare for couple

This article previously appeared Sept. 21, 2020.

It’s the evening of March 17, 2015, St. Patrick’s Day.

The Pot of Gold Music Festival is underway at Tempe Beach Park with bands like Bastille, Korn and Fall Out Boy.

Along the north side of the lake, just west of the marina, a family is enjoying an evening by the water.

Phoenix Police Detective Kimberly Bates said a couple were pushing their 1-month-old baby in a stroller. Then, in the blink of an eye, everything changed.

“The suspect rode up on a BMX-style bike behind the victims,” Bates said. “He displayed a knife to the family while demanding their valuables and jewelry.”

With a knife in their faces, the terrified couple handed over a watch and two diamond rings. The man then took off on his bike.

Bates said the couple’s compliance may have been the reason they and their baby weren’t hurt.

“When you have any weapon in your face, even just a show of force, you protect yourself and your family and comply with what the suspect wants you to do to get out safely,” she said.

