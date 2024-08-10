This article originally appeared Aug. 2, 2021.

This case takes us to an apartment in a neighborhood near Thomas Road and 35th Street.

“This happened on Thursday, July 28, 2016, at about 2:45 a.m., so there weren’t a lot of people out and about,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

The victim was in his apartment with several friends when there was a knock on the door.

“When the people inside heard the person asking for someone who wasn’t there, they told him to leave,” Rothschild said. “But then the suspect began kicking the door and eventually kicked it in and entered the apartment.”

The intruder was armed and the victim got into a struggle with him. That’s when he was shot in the chest. He was seriously wounded but survived.

Nearby video cameras captured a bald man on a bike riding around the complex at about the time of the shooting. Police said he’s only a person of interest, not a suspect, and he may have seen or heard something that could help the investigation.

He appears to be in his 30s or early 40s and is of average height and build and has tattoos covering both arms, both lower legs and below his neck. He may go by the nickname “Six.”

He was riding a customized bicycle with a white strobe light on the front and a red rear light or reflector.

