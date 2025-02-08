PHOENIX — An adult woman was struck and killed by a car on Friday while crossing a street in west Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said she was walking across Van Buren Street near 50th Avenue at about 3:34 p.m.

After being hit by a car, Phoenix fire personnel took the woman to a nearby hospital. She did not survive her injuries.

How was the woman hit, killed in west Phoenix?

Early investigation revealed the woman was walking “outside of any marked cross walk” when she was hit by the car.

Detectives interviewed the male driver allegedly responsible, and he did not show signs of impairment.

Authorities said they will not charge the man with anything until the investigation is complete.

No other information was provided at this time.

Follow @pwmoses11

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.