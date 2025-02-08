Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dead after hit by car while crossing street in west Phoenix

Feb 8, 2025, 9:05 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An adult woman was struck and killed by a car on Friday while crossing a street in west Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said she was walking across Van Buren Street near 50th Avenue at about 3:34 p.m.

After being hit by a car, Phoenix fire personnel took the woman to a nearby hospital. She did not survive her injuries.

How was the woman hit, killed in west Phoenix?

Early investigation revealed the woman was walking “outside of any marked cross walk” when she was hit by the car.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives interviewed the male driver allegedly responsible, and he did not show signs of impairment.

Authorities said they will not charge the man with anything until the investigation is complete.

No other information was provided at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scottsdale Airport...

Danny Shapiro

1 dead, 3 injured after Mötley Crüe band member’s plane crashes at Scottsdale Airport

One person died, and 4 others were injured after a plane belonging to a Mötley Crüe band member crashed on the runway at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon, according to reporting by ABC15.

7 hours ago

drug bust...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Police arrest 5 suspects in social media drug ring

Five suspects took part in a social media drug ring and were arrested for trafficking military style weapons, firearms and drugs.

7 hours ago

Brady Fire...

Danny Shapiro

Brady Fire forces evacuations for residents south of Prescott

The Brady Fire that sparked Monday afternoon forced evacuations for some residents south of Prescott, authorities said.

9 hours ago

new Surprise fire department West Valley Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise completes 1 new fire station, buys land for another

Surprise Fire Station 309, the new Surprise fire department at the north side of Cactus Road at Perryville Road, became operational last week.

12 hours ago

Republican state Rep. Matt Gress is questioning the legality of the lease-purchase deal that bailed...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmaker raises questions about legality of Isaac School District lease-purchase deal

An Arizona lawmaker is questioning the legality of the lease-purchase deal that bailed the Isaac School District out of its financial crisis last month.

14 hours ago

research funding...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins lawsuit to stop Trump research funding cuts that could cost state millions

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration to protect medical and public health research funding.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Woman dead after hit by car while crossing street in west Phoenix