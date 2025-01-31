Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

The Weeknd launching 2025 North American stadium tour in Arizona

Jan 31, 2025, 8:54 AM | Updated: 9:14 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Weeknd is kicking off his upcoming North American stadium tour in the Phoenix area, the global superstar announced Friday.

The pop and R&B phenom will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 9, the first date of his “After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour.”

Playboi Carti and Mike Dean will open the show.

Fans can sign up online through Tuesday for their chance to get tickets in Wednesday’s artist presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public through SeatGeek next Friday (Feb. 7) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Weeknd releases new album ahead of tour

The Weeknd will have new material to feature on his upcoming tour, which concludes in San Antonio on Sept. 3.

RELATED STORIES

That’s because he also released a new album on Friday, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” It’s the final part of a trilogy that also includes 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.”

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for the Canadian entertainer whose given name is Abel Tesfaye. He’s also starring in a movie inspired by and featuring his new music called “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

The psychological thriller, which also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, is set for release on May 16, a week after the Phoenix concert.

The Weeknd’s last Arizona appearance was at State Farm Stadium in August 2022, according to setlist.fm.

His show is the fourth major concert scheduled for the home of the Arizona Cardinals this year, joining Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Weeknd is kicking off his "After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour" at State Farm Stadium....

Kevin Stone

The Weeknd launching 2025 North American stadium tour in Arizona

The Weeknd is kicking off his upcoming North American stadium tour in the Phoenix area, the global superstar announced Friday.

1 hour ago

A fatal crash closed a west Phoenix intersection on Friday morning....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix intersection closed after fatal crash involving motorcycle

A major west Phoenix intersection was closed during rush hour Friday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 67-year-old Scottsdale man found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Thursday night after a missing Scottsdale man was found safe.

3 hours ago

Rural Groundwater Management Act...

Danny Shapiro

Proposed legislation aims to create Rural Groundwater Management Act

Gov. Katie Hobbs has called on the Arizona Legislature to pass a bill that would create a Rural Groundwater Management Act (RGMA) to protect five basins across the state.

5 hours ago

If you live in the East Valley and love cycling or enjoy bike riding, the city of Chandler will be ...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Chandler City Council approves lane upgrades to improve bike safety

If you live in the East Valley and love cycling or enjoy bike riding, the city of Chandler will be upgrading and adding separate bike lanes to increase safety.

5 hours ago

Matt Kenney AZ Political Podcast...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Matt Kenney on veterans issues and working with Pete Hegseth

Matt Kenney joins AZ Political Podcast to discuss what a grant freeze would mean for veterans and talks about his time working with Pete Hegseth.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

The Weeknd launching 2025 North American stadium tour in Arizona