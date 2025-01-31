PHOENIX — The Weeknd is kicking off his upcoming North American stadium tour in the Phoenix area, the global superstar announced Friday.

The pop and R&B phenom will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 9, the first date of his “After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour.”

Playboi Carti and Mike Dean will open the show.

Fans can sign up online through Tuesday for their chance to get tickets in Wednesday’s artist presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public through SeatGeek next Friday (Feb. 7) at 10 a.m. local time.

The Weeknd releases new album ahead of tour

The Weeknd will have new material to feature on his upcoming tour, which concludes in San Antonio on Sept. 3.

That’s because he also released a new album on Friday, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” It’s the final part of a trilogy that also includes 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.”

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for the Canadian entertainer whose given name is Abel Tesfaye. He’s also starring in a movie inspired by and featuring his new music called “Hurry Up Tomorrow.”

The psychological thriller, which also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, is set for release on May 16, a week after the Phoenix concert.

The Weeknd’s last Arizona appearance was at State Farm Stadium in August 2022, according to setlist.fm.

His show is the fourth major concert scheduled for the home of the Arizona Cardinals this year, joining Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

