ARIZONA NEWS

Superstar singer/rapper Post Malone coming to Arizona on 2025 stadium tour

Nov 19, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Post Malone Arizona...

Post Malone is scheduled to perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on June 21, 2025. (Adam DeGross Promotional Photo)

(Adam DeGross Promotional Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Genre-spanning singer/rapper Post Malone will roll through the Valley next year as part of his “BIG ASS Stadium Tour.”

Malone’s biggest concert production ever will stop at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, on June 21.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public next Tuesday at noon. Fans can register now for access to the artist presale, which starts Friday.

The tour kicks off April 29 in Salt Lake City and concludes July 1 in San Francisco. Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell will open for Malone at many of the shows, but no special guests have been announced for the Arizona date.

However, Jelly Roll will perform in the Valley next year as part of the Birds Nest concert series at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament in February.

After establishing his stardom with a blend of pop, hip hop and R&B, Malone expanded into the realm of country music this year with “F-1 Trillion.”

Most of the songs on the album are collaborations with big-name country artists, including the likes of Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton and Hank Williams Jr.

“F-1 Trillion” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Album charts when it came out in August and garnered a Grammy Award nomination for best country album. It also spawned Malone’s sixth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in “I Had Some Help,” which features Morgan Wallen.

Malone has now collected 17 Grammy nominations, including seven for the 2025 show, but he’s yet to take home one of the golden gramophone trophies.

When was Post Malone’s last Arizona performance?

Malone’s upcoming concert at State Farm Stadium will his third show in Arizona in as many years.

He performed at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix in August 2023 as part of his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour” and headlined the Concert in the Coliseum ahead of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in February.

