PHOENIX — Country music star Morgan Wallen will be making a two-night stop in Glendale on back-to-back nights in July during his 2025 “I’m the Problem Tour.”

The 19-date tour will hit State Farm Stadium on July 18 and 19. Special guests on July 18 will feature Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert. The July 19 concert will feature Langley and Brooks & Dunn.

The tour will be in support of Wallen’s fourth album “I’m The Problem,” which will be released this year.

Tickets for Wallen’s presale starts Thursday and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The Tennessee-born country star will be donating a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports programs for youths in sports and music.

More about Morgan Wallen

Wallen’s most recent album, 2023’s “One Thing at a Time,” stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 19 non-consecutive weeks, the most time spent at No. 1 by a country album.

The singer’s most popular songs include “You Proof,” “Last Night” and “Wasted on You,” each of which made it onto Billboard Hot 100 list.

Wallen last performed in Arizona at Chase Field in Phoenix in July 2023, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off on June 20 in Houston, Texas and ends Sept. 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.

