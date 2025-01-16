PHOENIX — Construction is officially underway for a Surprise community center that will serve those in the West Valley from cradle to grave.

Officials with Surprise and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors joined with architects and construction workers to officially break ground on Wednesday.

“Today marks a truly exciting moment for our community,” Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor said. “This project represents not just a building, but a promise — a promise that we will continue to support, uplift and invest in the people of Surprise.”

When will new Surprise community center be complete?

Officials expect construction of the center at 15808 N. Hollyhock St. to be completed by spring of 2026.

The Surprise Community & Resource Center will be 35,000 square feet and will offer library services, workforce development and services for both veterans and seniors.

Additionally, it will offer health and wellness programs as well as housing and homelessness benefit assistance.

There are also new services to help students in the West Valley — including three Head Start classrooms.

They’ll be the first in Surprise, according to Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Director Seth Dyson.

“Head Start is meant for families who need help with childcare, but also getting them ready for school before kindergarten starts,” Dyson told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “The Head Start program is designed to wrap around the families and the youngsters with services and support.”

These classrooms will help prepare students for kindergarten, he added.

“Childcare and early literacy is so critical. It’s a lot of pressure on our families, not only in Surprise, but across the state and the country. We wanted to do everything we can to create space for families,” Dyson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

More details about Surprise community center

The $26 million project was bolstered by $18 million from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Debbie Lesko, who was sworn in as a board member last week, said the center will help a wide variety of people in the Valley.

“This project is really unique in that it helps everybody from different ages, so the very young with Head Start classes, and also senior citizens, veterans, homelessness,” Lesko told KTAR News. “It’s a wide variety of people they’re helping.”

She also said the upcoming Surprise Community & Resource Center is unique because it will combine and expand upon existing services.

“By consolidating the Surprise Resource Center, Hollyhock Library and Surprise Senior Center, we are creating a one-stop community center that can help residents of Surprise, the Sun Cities, El Mirage, Youngtown and unincorporated Maricopa County navigate many of life’s biggest challenges,” Lesko said.

