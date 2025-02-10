Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man stabbed to death at bus stop near Arizona Capitol in Phoenix

Feb 10, 2025, 7:58 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – A man was stabbed to death near the Arizona Capitol complex in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at a bus stop near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street a little after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found a man identified as 43-year-old Walter MacDonald suffering from multiple stab wounds. MacDonald died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Was anybody arrested after man was stabbed to death?

“Officers contacted a man at the scene who acknowledged his involvement with the stabbing,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory. “Detectives responded to the scene, and after speaking with witnesses and being provided statements from the man, he was released pending further investigation.”

No other details about the fatal stabbing were made available.

