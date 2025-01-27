Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Simple Minds won’t forget about Phoenix on celebratory 2025 tour

Jan 27, 2025, 8:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – If you love ‘80s new wave anthems, don’t you forget about getting tickets to see Simple Minds in Phoenix this spring.

The Scottish rock band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the smash hit “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” this year with its largest North American tour in decades.

Fellow new wavers Soft Cell (“Tainted Love”) and Modern English (“I Melt With You”) are coming along on the 2025 “Alive & Kicking Tour.”

The road trip will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 25. Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

RELATED STORIES

According to setlist.fm, it will be Simple Minds’ first Arizona appearance since a 2002 concert at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

“Been a while, but absence makes the heart grow fonder,” singer Jim Kerr said in a press release Monday. “Simple Minds are ecstatic at the prospect of touring so extensively in the U.S. and Canada this coming spring.”

How Simple Minds reached top of the charts four decades ago

Simple Minds recorded “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — with its iconic intro of “Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!” — for the classic 1985 movie “The Breakfast Club.” It became the band’s only No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The group released two other top 20 singles in the ‘80s with “Alive & Kicking” and “Sanctify Yourself.”

While the band continued producing music over the years, it never returned to the heights it reached in the ‘80s.

“I’m grateful for the career we’ve had, but I’m mad enough to think we can still hit new levels. This is what we do – write, record and play live,” Kerr said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Federal grants pause Kris Mayes Arizona...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona sues Trump administration over move to pause federal grants and loans

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to pause federal grants and loans starting Tuesday, but Arizona has joined a lawsuit aimed at making sure the plan never comes to light.

36 minutes ago

Powerball...

Kevin Stone

Ticket from Scottsdale gas station wins $2M in latest Powerball drawing

A lottery ticket purchased at a Scottsdale gas station won a $2 million prize in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

3 hours ago

translational science HonorHealth Research Institute Arizona Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

HonorHealth announces creation of international Center for Translational Science in Valley

HonorHealth Research Institute plans to open its new Center for Translational Science within the next month or so.

5 hours ago

Phoenix Isaac School District is the midst of a financial crisis....

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmakers seek solution to Isaac School District financial crisis, call for criminal probe

While lawmakers rush to free up funds so the Isaac School District can meet payroll, Republicans are calling for a criminal investigation into the tenuous situation.

6 hours ago

Nestlé Glendale beverage factory, distribution center 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Nestlé opens new facility in Glendale that will produce coffee creamers and 300 jobs

A new Nestlé Glendale beverage factory and distribution center that opened on Tuesday will produce coffee creamers and similar products.

7 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Simple Minds won’t forget about Phoenix on celebratory 2025 tour