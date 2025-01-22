Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Trent Reznor bringing Nine Inch Nails to Phoenix toward end of long-awaited tour

Jan 22, 2025, 3:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Nine Inch Nails, the iconic industrial rock band led by Trent Reznor, is coming to Phoenix toward the end of its long-awaited new tour.

The penultimate stop of the “Peel It Back Tour 2025” is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster at noon next Wednesday (Jan. 29). The tour announcement didn’t mention presales or opening acts.

What will be the first Nine Inch Nails tour since 2022 kicks off in Europe on June 15 and concludes in Los Angeles two days after the Phoenix concert.

When was the last Nine Inch Nails concert in Arizona?

Arizona fans have been waiting seven years to experience the heavy, angsty sounds of “Head Like a Hole,” “Closer” and other NIN songs in person. Reznor’s group last played in the state during a two-night run at what is now Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix back in September 2018.

RELATED STORIES

Nine Inch Nails hasn’t released new music since 2020, but the band defined its genre with a trio of landmark albums — 1989’s “Pretty Hate Machine,” 1994’s “The Downward Spiral” and 1999’s “The Fragile” — and cutting-edge videos that brought industrial music to the masses.

NIN, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and has earned 10 Grammy Award nominations, with two wins.

Reznor also has racked up multiple honors for his soundtracks, including Oscars for his work on “The Social Network” and Pixar’s “Soul” and an Emmy for HBO’s “Watchmen.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

2 Somalian men living in Tucson wanted to fight for ISIS...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 Somalian men living in Tucson sentenced to prison for ISIS conspiracy

Two Somalian men living in Tucson named Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 26, and Abdi Yemeni Hussein, 25, wanted to fight for ISIS, prosecutors said.

2 hours ago

Glendale police chief Chris Briggs...

Danny Shapiro

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs retiring after 32 years with department

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs is retiring from the department after 32 years of service, he announced Thursday.

5 hours ago

Andy Biggs wants to end birthright citizenship via 2025 bill...

Serena O'Sullivan

Andy Biggs backs bill that would codify Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship

Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona's fifth congressional district, is working with other Republicans to end birthright citizenship through a new bill.

6 hours ago

Woman accused of torturing and killing dogs in Mesa off...

Serena O'Sullivan

County prosecutors opt not to pursue case against Mesa woman accused of torturing, killing dogs

Maricopa County prosecutors will not move forward in the case of a Mesa woman who was accused of torturing and killing dogs in November.

9 hours ago

The judge in Arizona's multistate lawsuit against President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright...

Kevin Stone

Judge in Arizona’s multistate lawsuit temporarily blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes won the first battle in her multistate lawsuit to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

10 hours ago

Authorities rescinded evacuation orders for Queen Valley not long after issuing them Thursday....

Kevin Stone

Evacuation orders for brush fire in rural Pinal County have been lifted

Authorities lifted evacuation orders not long after issuing them Thursday for a rural Pinal County community threatened by a brush fire.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Trent Reznor bringing Nine Inch Nails to Phoenix toward end of long-awaited tour