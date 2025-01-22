PHOENIX – Nine Inch Nails, the iconic industrial rock band led by Trent Reznor, is coming to Phoenix toward the end of its long-awaited new tour.

The penultimate stop of the “Peel It Back Tour 2025” is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster at noon next Wednesday (Jan. 29). The tour announcement didn’t mention presales or opening acts.

What will be the first Nine Inch Nails tour since 2022 kicks off in Europe on June 15 and concludes in Los Angeles two days after the Phoenix concert.

When was the last Nine Inch Nails concert in Arizona?

Arizona fans have been waiting seven years to experience the heavy, angsty sounds of “Head Like a Hole,” “Closer” and other NIN songs in person. Reznor’s group last played in the state during a two-night run at what is now Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix back in September 2018.

Nine Inch Nails hasn’t released new music since 2020, but the band defined its genre with a trio of landmark albums — 1989’s “Pretty Hate Machine,” 1994’s “The Downward Spiral” and 1999’s “The Fragile” — and cutting-edge videos that brought industrial music to the masses.

NIN, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and has earned 10 Grammy Award nominations, with two wins.

Reznor also has racked up multiple honors for his soundtracks, including Oscars for his work on “The Social Network” and Pixar’s “Soul” and an Emmy for HBO’s “Watchmen.”

