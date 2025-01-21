Close
Get your ‘Rebel Yell’ ready: Billy Idol to kick off new tour in Phoenix’s Talking Stick Amphitheatre

Jan 21, 2025, 10:48 AM | Updated: 1:34 pm

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — British rock icon Billy Idol will deliver a “Shock to the System” for his Arizona fans when he hits the road in 2025.

The sneering punk will kick off his “It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again!” tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on April 30.

It will be the starting point for his North American tour with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Details about Billy Idol’s Phoenix 2025 tour

Presales start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday through LiveNation.

Idol is 69 and Jett — who is known as the “Godmother of Punk” — is 66. Both were part of successful bands in the ’70s — Idol in Generation X and Jett in The Runaways — and became solo stars in the ’80s.

Jett’s first big hit album was “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” in 1981 and Idol’s was “Rebel Yell” in 1983.

It will be Idol’s third Arizona concert in the past year. His most recent stop in the Grand Canyon State took place on May 11, 2024, when he performed at Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater in Tucson, according to setlist.fm. On May 10, he rocked the stages at Flagstaff’s Pepsi Amphitheater.

However, it’s been a while since he taught Phoenicians how to be “Hot in the City” — not that the country’s hottest city needs much help in that regard.

He most recently played at Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale in 2023.

Before that, he performed in Phoenix for his The Roadside Tour 2022 concert at Celebrity Theatre.

