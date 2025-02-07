Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

Close
Feb 7, 2025, 9:10 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Gregory Nathan Wascher, pictured above, was last seen on Feb. 5, 2025, authorities said. (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

(Photo via Phoenix Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday after a 68-year-old man who went missing returned home.

Gregory Nathan Wascher was last seen on foot in the area of 27th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road on Wednesday, according to the Silver Alert.

His daughter posted on Facebook saying he had been found safe.

“He just walked in the door,” she wrote. “Thank you so much everyone for your help and well wishes!”

