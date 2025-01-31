Close
Silver Alert canceled after 67-year-old Scottsdale man found safe

Jan 31, 2025, 6:35 AM | Updated: 6:37 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Thursday night after a missing Scottsdale man was found safe.

Michael Drew, 67, was located in Glendale, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The Silver Alert for Drew was activated on Wednesday night. He went missing after leaving his residence near Hayden and Osborn roads.

Drew is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He has a condition that can cause him to appear confused, according to the alert.

The is an updated version of a story originally published on Jan. 30, 2025.

