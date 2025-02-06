Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix reaches housing creation and preservation goal 5 years early

Feb 6, 2025, 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:22 am

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix announced Wednesday it has reached its goal five years early of creating or preserving over 53,000 houses throughout the city.

Through the Housing Phoenix Plan, it was announced by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in June 2020 in an effort to increase housing throughout the city and to reach it by 2030.

Over 20 percent of the 53,000 houses are considered affordable units and nearly 25 percent are workforce, according to the news release.

“This is a significant milestone for the City of Phoenix. That we are five years ahead of schedule is a testament to the City’s all-hands-on-deck approach to solving these challenges through innovative policies, programs and initiatives,” Gallego said. “But our work is only beginning. Phoenix will continue to be a leader in ensuring increased housing options for all that choose to call the city home.”

Additionally, Phoenix has implemented other plans to make housing more accessible and affordable including:

  • Zoning ordinance changes.
  • More land zoned for family housing.
  • Better internet for low-income residents that connects them to jobs, telehealth and education.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This rendering shows what the Mesa Grandview Business Park will look like upon completion. (Photo v...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on 270,000-square-foot industrial development in Mesa’s Falcon District

Several companies related to the Mesa Grandview Business Park gathered with city officials for the groundbreaking of the industrial development.

3 hours ago

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning...

David Veenstra

CarMax hiring for new West Valley reconditioning and auction center

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning and auction center in the West Valley on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Emergency air medical base opens at Abrazo West Campus Goodyear...

Serena O'Sullivan

New emergency helicopter base opens at West Valley hospital

A new emergency air medical base in Goodyear will expand the presence of life-saving care provider Air Methods, the company said on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

DOGE access lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Arizona to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

Arizona is about 12 states that plan to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

7 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay on Thursday during an event to ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona governor calls for pay raise for firefighters while honoring those who battled LA wildfires

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay while honoring the task force members who helped battle the Los Angeles wildfires.

10 hours ago

free wigs...

Kevin Stone

Arizona cancer support group opening free wig salon in Phoenix

An Arizona cancer support organization is launching an initiative to provide patients and survivors experiencing hair loss with free wigs.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

Phoenix reaches housing creation and preservation goal 5 years early