PHOENIX — Phoenix announced Wednesday it has reached its goal five years early of creating or preserving over 53,000 houses throughout the city.

Through the Housing Phoenix Plan, it was announced by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in June 2020 in an effort to increase housing throughout the city and to reach it by 2030.

Over 20 percent of the 53,000 houses are considered affordable units and nearly 25 percent are workforce, according to the news release.

“This is a significant milestone for the City of Phoenix. That we are five years ahead of schedule is a testament to the City’s all-hands-on-deck approach to solving these challenges through innovative policies, programs and initiatives,” Gallego said. “But our work is only beginning. Phoenix will continue to be a leader in ensuring increased housing options for all that choose to call the city home.”

Additionally, Phoenix has implemented other plans to make housing more accessible and affordable including:

Zoning ordinance changes.

More land zoned for family housing.

Better internet for low-income residents that connects them to jobs, telehealth and education.

