ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly confronts defense nominee Pete Hegseth during confirmation hearing

Jan 14, 2025, 2:05 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accused Pete Hegseth of lacking transparency during a confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick on Tuesday.

During the hearing in Washington, D.C., Kelly and other members of the Senate Armed Services Committee put Hegseth on the spot about allegations of alcohol abuse and other issues.

Hegseth repeatedly deflected the various misconduct allegations and instead focused on his own combat experience in the Army National Guard as senators determine whether the combat veteran and former Fox News host is fit to lead the U.S. military.

“The president has given me a clear vision, and I will execute. I’ve sworn an oath to the Constitution before, and — if confirmed — will proudly do it again,” Hegseth said in his opening statement.

Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy pilot, had already expressed concerns about whether Hegseth was qualified for the job of defense secretary.

He talked about it on CNN earlier this month and co-wrote an opinion piece with Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth for the Military Times on Monday headlined “Hegseth’s track record falls short of military standards: Dem senators.”

Sen. Mark Kelly frustrated with Pete Hegseth’s answers

Hegseth didn’t do anything Tuesday to change Kelly’s mind. In fact, Kelly found more reasons to oppose the nomination.

“I walked into this hearing this morning concerned that you haven’t demonstrated adequate leadership in your civilian roles. … I’m going to leave with concerns about your transparency,” Kelly said.

When Kelly reeled off a list of incidents where Hegseth was accused of excessive drinking, the nominee repeatedly called the allegations “anonymous smears.”

The Arizona Democrat went on to express frustration that Hegseth wouldn’t discuss any details about his previously acknowledged personal issues.

“You say you’ve had personal issues in your past, yet when asked about those very issues, you blame an anonymous smear campaign, even when many of these claims are not anonymous,” Kelly said. “Which is it? Have you overcome personal issues, or are you the target of a smear campaign? It can’t be both.”

Kelly suggested that Hegseth wasn’t being forthright for a reason.

“It’s clear to me that you’re not being honest with us or the American people because you know the truth would disqualify you from getting the job,” Kelly said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

