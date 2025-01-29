Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tolleson school district agrees to spend $25M on Isaac district lifeline

Jan 29, 2025, 7:48 PM | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 11:47 am

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Tolleson and Isaac school districts on Wednesday agreed to a lease-purchase agreement that will provide Isaac with a financial lifeline amid crisis.

Tolleson will pay $25 million for Isaac Middle School before later leasing it back to the west Phoenix district, according to the proposal. Isaac reportedly has negative cash balances in the $20 million range, as the sale gives the district a chance to remain functioning and get back above water.

The TUHSD board voted four in favor with one abstaining. The Isaac board voted unanimously in favor of selling the middle school.

RELATED STORIES

Isaac will have up to 12 years to pay back the total at a 6% interest rate.

TUHSD would benefit, according to the approved resolution, by investing “surplus unrestricted capital outlay funds at a higher rate of return than otherwise available.”

“Isaac members, without pay, stood up for their students and for each other to get us to this agreement to keep Isaac schools open,” Arizona Education Association President and teacher at Isaac Marisol Garcia said in a statement after the resolution was passed. “While we’re encouraged by tonight’s vote, we will continue to wait for further communication from the receiver tomorrow.

“Isaac educators were told repeatedly that the crisis would never get to this point, so we’ll know it’s resolved when checks are in hand.”

How did Isaac School District find itself in financial crisis?

The State Board of Education appointed a third-party receiver to oversee the district’s operations, including finances, governance and academic programs. The Arizona board voted to intervene on Jan. 14 because Isaac overspent its budget by at least $12 million.

Mario Ventura, then the district’s superintendent, resigned and accepted full responsibility for the crisis.

“It is my hope that with my resignation the district will be allowed to move forward with clarity and renewed focus,” Ventura said during a governing board meeting on Jan. 23.

The district received recently received a smaller federal lifeline in the form of $6 million left over from $9 million in unspent and forfeited COVID funding. State Superintendent Tom Horne noted it wouldn’t come soon enough to make Isaac’s next payroll, making the lifeline from TUHSD all the more valuable.

State lawmakers seek investigation

Republican Rep. Matt Gress, chairman of the Arizona House Education Committee, said the Legislature is evaluating the districts’ lease-purchase proposal.

“We are reviewing the legality of this agreement and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he said in a press release on Wednesday before the deal was agreed upon.

Gress and other state lawmakers have been scrambling to keep Isaac’s 12 K-8 schools open through its financial crisis.

“We are working diligently to create a lawful solution that will allow teachers to be paid and will keep any classroom disruptions to a minimum for students, while also establishing reforms so that a similar crisis does not unfold in the future with any other school districts within the state of Arizona,” Republican Sen. David Farnsworth, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The new Condesa restaurant is located at 130 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Crescent Ballroom restaurant branches out with new name, its own Phoenix location

The team behind the Crescent Ballroom's Mexican restaurant is branching out with a new name and a new Phoenix home.

57 minutes ago

New Fry's grocery store opening in Gilbert on Jan. 31, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand opening for new Fry’s grocery store in Gilbert set for Friday

A new Fry's grocery store is officially coming to Gilbert on Friday. A grand opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. will offer gift card giveaways and more.

2 hours ago

Maria Elena Cruz...

Kevin Stone

Maria Elena Cruz describes her path from criminal prosecution to Arizona Supreme Court

Maria Elena Cruz, who will be sworn in as the newest Arizona Supreme Court justice on Monday, didn’t set out to be a judge when she started her law career.

3 hours ago

Smuggling attempt leads to Douglas arrest of 56-year-old man...

Serena O'Sullivan

CBP officers foil migrant smuggling attempt at Arizona port of entry

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection thwarted a human smuggling attempt on Monday, arresting an American man near Douglas.

4 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Scottsdale man who went missing

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Scottsdale man with a cognitive condition who went missing on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Point-in-time homeless count...

Balin Overstolz McNair

2025 Maricopa County point-in-time homeless count another chance to help those in need

City officials gathered on Tuesday for the 2025 Maricopa County point-in-time homeless count to acquire data for federal funding.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

PHOENIX — As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return. With 2024 in the books, getting your taxes in order and knowing what tax brackets they go in could make a difference in how much your tax return will be. “We see all the time people that are […]

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

Tolleson school district agrees to spend $25M on Isaac district lifeline