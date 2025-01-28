Close
ARIZONA EDUCATION NEWS

Arizona lawmakers seek solution to Isaac School District financial crisis, call for criminal probe

Jan 28, 2025, 10:12 AM | Updated: 11:33 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – While lawmakers rush to free up funds so the Isaac School District can meet payroll, Republican leaders are calling for a criminal investigation into the district’s financial crisis.

With the west Phoenix school district’s liabilities reportedly as high as $20 million, state Rep. Matt Gress told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday the situation is “very dire.”

Isaac School District, which operates 12 elementary schools, has $6 million in funding from the federal government on the way, but it won’t be available before the next scheduled payday.

The state has cash available, but the district owes Maricopa County money, Gress said. The county treasurer apparently is required to use any state funding it receives to cover the district’s debt before it can be used on payroll, which is an obstacle the Legislature is working to address.

“We’re going to suspend that requirement for the next two weeks in legislation today that we’ll be considering so that we can pay the payroll for Isaac Elementary School District,” said Gress, a District 4 Republican. “That will buy us more time to come up with a more comprehensive, longer-term solution.”

Gress added that the district, which is under a third-party receivership, will be required to pay back any short-term funding it receives from the state.

“We are facilitating the process to make payroll while the receiver gets more time to start liquidating property. … That debt will be paid off by the Isaac Elementary School District,” he said.

House Republicans ask state, county to investigate Isaac School District

Meanwhile, GOP House leaders have asked Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell to open a criminal investigation into how things got to this point.

“At the heart of this crisis are more than 4,800 students and hundreds of employees who have been abandoned by failed district leadership,” Speaker Steve Montenegro said in a press release Monday. “The falsification of financial records and the mismanagement of public funds are a betrayal of trust and must be investigated immediately.”

After the State Board of Education placed Isaac under a receivership earlier this month, Superintendent Mario Ventura announced his resignation.

Gress believes the Isaac School District Governing Board needs to be held accountable, too.

“What were they all doing all of this time as they saw their property tax base shrink, their school enrollment shrink, and they didn’t take necessary fiscal actions such as closing schools that were underutilized and consolidating properties?” he said.

In fact, Gress said lawmakers will look into firing the board as part of the legislation to fund the district’s payroll.

How long has Isaac School District been financially troubled?

Gress explained that Isaac has been on the Arizona Auditor General’s financial risk list since 2020 and was found to have negative cash balances starting in 2023.

He believes state authorities need to be more aggressive in dealing with public school districts when they are facing financial difficulties.

“It seems like we wanted to do a light touch and allow the district to find its way out of this financial mess, and that didn’t work. So, we need to be more aggressive, much sooner, and I think we can avoid situations like this,” he said.

6 hours ago

Phoenix school district...

Kevin Stone

Troubled Phoenix school district payroll remains in doubt despite $6M federal lifeline

A financially troubled Phoenix school district could be getting a lifeline from the federal government, officials announced Monday.

1 day ago

ASU economic impact $6.1 billion 2024 2025 Arizona State University...

Serena O'Sullivan

New report shows ASU contributes at least $6.1 billion to state’s economy

Arizona State University generates a massive economic impact of $6.1 billion, according to a Monday news report from university officials.

1 day ago

Arizona students mental health new service partnership for rural counties...

Payne Moses

New partnership gives rural Arizona students access to mental health care

Leading mental health care provider Cartwheel has been extended to Arizona students in all 13 rural counties thanks to a new partnership with the Arizona Department of Education.

3 days ago

Mario Ventura resigned as superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district....

Kevin Stone

Superintendent of financially troubled Phoenix school district resigns

The superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district resigned on Thursday.

4 days ago

