PHOENIX — It was announced on Tuesday night that Isaac School District teachers will return to work without pay on Wednesday, after the district massively overspent its budget by millions.

During a meeting, Isaac District Education Association (IDEA) members and the district’s state-appointed receiver voted to have teachers go back to work without pay.

“Isaac members are going to work on Wednesday without pay because kids can’t afford to not have qualified educators in the classroom,” Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia said. “The state has promised to pay these educators what they’re owed and we’re counting on them to get us past this crisis and ensure the long-term stability of these schools.”

The district’s assigned receiver wants to prioritize the needs of teachers and students until the end of the school year.

How will Isaac School District teachers get paid?

There are 12 elementary schools within the Isaac School District, which is waiting on $6 million in federal funding that won’t make it in time for the district’s next pay period.

Normally any cash available that the state covers would go towards the district’s debt, but there was an exception made for this requirement, which was led by District 4 Rep. Matt Gress.

“We’re going to suspend that requirement for the next two weeks in legislation today that we’ll be considering so that we can pay the payroll for Isaac Elementary School District,” Gress said. “That will buy us more time to come up with a more comprehensive, longer-term solution.”

The Arizona House Education Committee pushed forward with a bill on Tuesday to help pay for teachers’ salaries in the meantime, but state legislators still need to vote and pass it through.

“I am grateful to Representative Matt Gress for his leadership in sponsoring and moving a bill through the Education Committee that will ensure Isaac School District staff get paid during this challenging time. … These are real people — students, teachers and staff — who need a solution now, and under the Arizona constitution, education is a state responsibility,” Republican Chairman for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Thomas Galvin said in a statement.

“My top priority is protecting Maricopa County taxpayers. They should not pay the price for one school district’s gross financial mismanagement,” Galvin said.

How did the Isaac School District get into financial trouble?

Gress told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday the school has had budget issues since 2020 and was on a financial risk list. In 2023 it was learned that Isaac had negative cash balances.

Gress said the district allegedly misrepresented its finances and hid cash balances. He said there should have been more “aggressive intervention” by the state.

“It seems like we wanted to do a light touch and allow the district to find its way out of this financial mess, and that didn’t work,” Gress said.

Republican House leaders called on Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell to open a criminal investigation into how the school district got into a financial crisis.

