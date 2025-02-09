Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace Technologies is going to become a separate entity now that Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON) plans to follow through with a major shake-up, splitting its businesses into three publicly traded companies.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based conglomerate announced Thursday before the markets opened that it would separate its aerospace business, based in Arizona, and its automation unit. The action comes after Honeywell announced in December it would consider the separation after calls to do so in November from Elliott Investment Management. The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Honeywell Aerospace is Arizona’s second-largest defense contractor, with just under 2,000 contracts in fiscal year 2024 valued at a total of $657.58 million, according to Business Journal research. With 7,124 employees in the state in 2023, Honeywell Aerospace ranked as Arizona’s 23rd largest employer last year.

A company spokesman in Phoenix told the Business Journal that local officials did not have a statement to offer as of Thursday evening, but he did confirm that Honeywell Aerospace’s headquarters would remain in Phoenix and that no workforce changes are planned.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

