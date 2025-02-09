Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace to go its own way amid company split

Feb 9, 2025, 5:45 AM | Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 9:23 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN HUGULEY AND JEFF GIFFORD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace Technologies is going to become a separate entity now that Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON) plans to follow through with a major shake-up, splitting its businesses into three publicly traded companies.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based conglomerate announced Thursday before the markets opened that it would separate its aerospace business, based in Arizona, and its automation unit. The action comes after Honeywell announced in December it would consider the separation after calls to do so in November from Elliott Investment Management. The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Honeywell Aerospace is Arizona’s second-largest defense contractor, with just under 2,000 contracts in fiscal year 2024 valued at a total of $657.58 million, according to Business Journal research. With 7,124 employees in the state in 2023, Honeywell Aerospace ranked as Arizona’s 23rd largest employer last year.

A company spokesman in Phoenix told the Business Journal that local officials did not have a statement to offer as of Thursday evening, but he did confirm that Honeywell Aerospace’s headquarters would remain in Phoenix and that no workforce changes are planned.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

Integrated Biometrics Chandler Arizona 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Integrated Biometrics expanding its Chandler research facility

Companies curious about incorporating biometrics into their workflows can now visit a Chandler research facility to test new technologies through interactive exhibits.

23 hours ago

Honeywell Aerospace...

Collin Huguley and Jeff Gifford/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace to go its own way amid company split

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace Technologies is going to become a separate entity now that Honeywell International Inc. plans to follow through with a major shake-up.

2 days ago

According to a recent study, film production in the metro Phoenix area generated $29.1 million in e...

David Veenstra

2024 film projects made $29.1M in economic impact on Phoenix area, new report says

According to a recent study, film production in the metro Phoenix area generated $29.1 million in economic impact in 2024.

2 days ago

KORE Power...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Behind the deal: What the loss of KORE Power means for Buckeye

Here's what the loss of KORE Power, the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based battery cell developer, means for Buckeye.

3 days ago

Super Bowl ad Tempe...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe solar energy startup to appear in Google AI Super Bowl ad

A Tempe-based solar energy startup is showcasing its technology in a Google Workspace TV commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

4 days ago

This rendering shows what the Mesa Grandview Business Park will look like upon completion. (Photo v...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on 270,000-square-foot industrial development in Mesa’s Falcon District

Several companies related to the Mesa Grandview Business Park gathered with city officials for the groundbreaking of the industrial development.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace to go its own way amid company split