Arizona free tax filing program expands

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizonans a way to file their taxes online for free.

ADOR said an estimated 1.7 million Arizonans will be eligible to use the IRS Direct File program. The pilot program launched ahead of the 2024 tax season, but this year’s edition of the program has expanded to include more types of income, deductions and credits. IRS Direct File will be available for use from the first day of tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service announced it will begin accepting tax return filings on Monday, Jan. 27. The tax filing deadline is April 15.

Eligible taxpayers are able to use the program to calculate and file their taxes for free without having to pay to use a third-party tax preparation service or software.

The program is available in English and Spanish, has a mobile version and additional customer support is available.

The platform will ask users a series of questions when filing their federal returns, similar to popular commercial tax preparation software. Upon completion, users will have a choice that takes them directly to FileYourStateTaxes, Arizona’s free state filing service.

Some data will be prepopulated, allowing users to swiftly complete their state tax return after filing federally.

Who is eligible to use the IRA Direct File program to file their taxes in Arizona?

To use the federal Direct File tool in 2025, filers need to meet the following requirements:

Have lived in Arizona for all of 2024 and do not have income from another state

Plan to use the same filing status for both your federal and state tax returns

Only have income from an employer, unemployment compensation, social security benefits, distributions for qualified medical expenses from a Health Savings Accounts, interest or Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

Not have unreported cash income, such as tips or alimony

Not have income that’s reported on other tax forms, like gig work

Your wages are fewer than $200,000 ($168,600 if you had more than one employer).

If you file as “Married Filing Jointly,” and your spouse’s wages are fewer than $200,000 ($168,600 if your spouse had more than one employer).

If you file as “Married Filing Jointly,” and you and your spouse’s wages are fewer than $250,000.

If you file as “Married Filing Separately,” and your wages are fewer than $125,000.

The full list of eligibility requirements is available online.

The pilot program was available for use in 12 states during the 2024 tax season. It is now available in 25 states.

