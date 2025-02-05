Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye worker honored for helping stop city truck thief

Feb 5, 2025, 3:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Buckeye city employee who helped restrain a violent criminal last year was recently honored with a prestigious award, officials said.

Paul Ramos won the Meritorious Community Service Award last week, according to a Wednesday news release.

He earned the award for restraining a suspect whose crimes he witnessed on Nov. 27, 2024, police said.

What did city of Buckeye employee do to earn reward?

Ramos, who works for the city’s public works department, called 911 after he saw 39-year-old Jesse Wells stealing a city vehicle from an active worksite and crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

As Wells got out of the wrecked vehicle, he allegedly attacked Ramos.

RELATED STORIES

Ramos defended himself, got Wells on the ground and restrained him until officers arrived, police said.

Wells then assaulted two police officers who were trying to arrest him, police said.

Ultimately, Wells was booked into jail on multiple felony charges.

City of Buckeye employee risked his safety, officials say

Buckeye Deputy Chief Charles Bezio awarded Ramos Meritorious Community Service Award for putting his safety at risk to help the community.

The officers who responded to the scene also joined last week’s ceremony to honor Ramos.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This rendering shows what the Mesa Grandview Business Park will look like upon completion. (Photo v...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on 270,000-square-foot industrial development in Mesa’s Falcon District

Several companies related to the Mesa Grandview Business Park gathered with city officials for the groundbreaking of the industrial development.

2 hours ago

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning...

David Veenstra

CarMax hiring for new West Valley reconditioning and auction center

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning and auction center in the West Valley on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Emergency air medical base opens at Abrazo West Campus Goodyear...

Serena O'Sullivan

New emergency helicopter base opens at West Valley hospital

A new emergency air medical base in Goodyear will expand the presence of life-saving care provider Air Methods, the company said on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

DOGE access lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Arizona to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

Arizona is about 12 states that plan to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

7 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay on Thursday during an event to ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona governor calls for pay raise for firefighters while honoring those who battled LA wildfires

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay while honoring the task force members who helped battle the Los Angeles wildfires.

9 hours ago

free wigs...

Kevin Stone

Arizona cancer support group opening free wig salon in Phoenix

An Arizona cancer support organization is launching an initiative to provide patients and survivors experiencing hair loss with free wigs.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Buckeye worker honored for helping stop city truck thief