PHOENIX — A Buckeye city employee who helped restrain a violent criminal last year was recently honored with a prestigious award, officials said.

Paul Ramos won the Meritorious Community Service Award last week, according to a Wednesday news release.

He earned the award for restraining a suspect whose crimes he witnessed on Nov. 27, 2024, police said.

What did city of Buckeye employee do to earn reward?

Ramos, who works for the city’s public works department, called 911 after he saw 39-year-old Jesse Wells stealing a city vehicle from an active worksite and crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

As Wells got out of the wrecked vehicle, he allegedly attacked Ramos.

Ramos defended himself, got Wells on the ground and restrained him until officers arrived, police said.

Wells then assaulted two police officers who were trying to arrest him, police said.

Ultimately, Wells was booked into jail on multiple felony charges.

City of Buckeye employee risked his safety, officials say

Buckeye Deputy Chief Charles Bezio awarded Ramos Meritorious Community Service Award for putting his safety at risk to help the community.

The officers who responded to the scene also joined last week’s ceremony to honor Ramos.

