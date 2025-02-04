West Valley police nab teenage suspect riding electric motorcycle after drone chase
Feb 4, 2025, 3:02 PM
PHOENIX – Police in the West Valley used a drone Saturday night to track down a teenage suspect who fled on an electric motorcycle.
The Buckeye Police Department released aerial night-vision footage of the drone chase in the Verrado master-planned community on Tuesday.
The incident started around 11:30 p.m. when officers saw an electric motorcycle run a stop sign. The rider, a 16-year-old boy, allegedly sped away when he saw a patrol vehicle behind him.
Police said he cut through a park, drove on a golf course path and went the wrong way on Victory Boulevard, all while the drone kept tabs on his location.
An officer in a patrol vehicle, with lights activated, tried pulling the suspect over near Pasadena and 206th avenues, but he didn’t stop.
The drone spotted the teen pushing the motorcycle on foot a short time later, and officers moved in and took him into custody.
The teen was booked into jail for felony flight, reckless driving and a curfew violation. In addition, he was cited for lacking a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license, current registration and insurance.
