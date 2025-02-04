Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley police nab teenage suspect riding electric motorcycle after drone chase

Feb 4, 2025, 3:02 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Police in the West Valley used a drone Saturday night to track down a teenage suspect who fled on an electric motorcycle.

The Buckeye Police Department released aerial night-vision footage of the drone chase in the Verrado master-planned community on Tuesday.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. when officers saw an electric motorcycle run a stop sign. The rider, a 16-year-old boy, allegedly sped away when he saw a patrol vehicle behind him.

Police said he cut through a park, drove on a golf course path and went the wrong way on Victory Boulevard, all while the drone kept tabs on his location.

An officer in a patrol vehicle, with lights activated, tried pulling the suspect over near Pasadena and 206th avenues, but he didn’t stop.

The drone spotted the teen pushing the motorcycle on foot a short time later, and officers moved in and took him into custody.

The teen was booked into jail for felony flight, reckless driving and a curfew violation. In addition, he was cited for lacking a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license, current registration and insurance.

Arizona nuclear energy 2025: Top utilities consider options...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona utilities to explore adding nuclear energy generation

Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power are considering nuclear energy, according to a Wednesday news release.

1 hour ago

An Interstate 17 improvement project will disrupt traffic in north Phoenix over the next four weeke...

Kevin Stone

North Phoenix closures scheduled for next 4 weekends as I-17 project winds down

Traffic will be disrupted in north Phoenix over the next four weekends by what's expected to be the final round of full closures for an Interstate 17 improvement project

4 hours ago

Phoenix principal wins $25K, named one of top U.S. educators...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix elementary school principal named one of the top educators in the country

Phoenix principal Jeff Martin cried happy tears as he won the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, which names him one of the top U.S. educators.

5 hours ago

record heat...

Kevin Stone

Will Phoenix’s 3-day streak of record heat continue this week?

After a three-day run of record heat in Phoenix, temperatures are expected to dip but still remain unseasonably warm for the rest of the week.

6 hours ago

Protesters demonstrate against a state immigration enforcement law on May 1, 2010, at the Arizona C...

Kevin Stone

Protesters set to gather at Arizona Capitol as part of nationwide opposition to Trump policies

Protesters are planning to gather at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday as part of a nationwide movement opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda.

7 hours ago

Arizona junk food bill lauded by Tom Horne on Feb. 3, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Horne urges passage of bill to get harmful junk food out of schools

Tom Horne is urging lawmakers to pass a junk food bill that aims to remove foods and drinks with specific ingredients from Arizona cafeterias.

10 hours ago

West Valley police nab teenage suspect riding electric motorcycle after drone chase