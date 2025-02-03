PHOENIX — Officers fired at least one shot during a barricade situation in Mesa on Monday morning before taking a suspect into custody unharmed, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home near Broadway Road and 32nd Street around 9:20 a.m. after family said the man had threatened his life following a domestic violence issue that started the previous night, according to the Mesa Police Department.

A witness told police that 39-year-old Rickey Lee Robertson was acting erratically and may have fired a gun inside the residence.

Officers began communicating with Robertson, who had barricaded himself in the home with nobody else inside.

When were shots fired during barricade situation?

The negotiations went on until around 11 a.m., when the officers believed they heard gunshots while the man was near the doorway, police said.

“This is when the officer-involved shooting occurred,” Detective Richard Encinas, a police spokesman, said in a media advisory.

Police didn’t say how many officers fired their weapons.

Officers then took the Robertson into custody after deploying “less-lethal measures.”

Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

The Tempe Police Department is leading the investigation into the police shooting as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

Barricade situation suspect faces multiple charges

Robertson was booked into jail on two counts for his alleged actions on Sunday night: disorderly conduct/domestic violence fighting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In addition, the following charges were submitted in connection with the barricade situation:

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Discharging a firearm within city limits.

Possessing a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

