PHOENIX – Investigators are working to determine who fired shots at the new Mesa City Hall building last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a possible criminal damage call at the municipal facility on the northeast corner of Center and Main streets around 6:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

They found damage in two areas on the windows facing Main Street, police said.

“This remains an active investigation as officers work to determine what caused the damage and identify any potential suspects,” Detective Richard Encinas, a Mesa Police spokesman, said in a media advisory.

Employees receive memo about Mesa City Hall shooting

According to a memo sent to city employees, police believe five shots were fired at the Mesa City Hall building, which opened late last year. The facility is closed on Fridays.

“While we won’t speculate on its motive, we believe it to be an isolated incident,” the memo said.

Employees were told to expect an increased police presence in the area “out of an abundance of caution” for the foreseeable future.

