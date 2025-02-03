Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Investigation ongoing after new Mesa City Hall building damaged by gunfire

Feb 3, 2025, 8:24 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Investigators are working to determine who fired shots at the new Mesa City Hall building last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a possible criminal damage call at the municipal facility on the northeast corner of Center and Main streets around 6:50 a.m. Friday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

They found damage in two areas on the windows facing Main Street, police said.

“This remains an active investigation as officers work to determine what caused the damage and identify any potential suspects,” Detective Richard Encinas, a Mesa Police spokesman, said in a media advisory.

RELATED STORIES

Employees receive memo about Mesa City Hall shooting

According to a memo sent to city employees, police believe five shots were fired at the Mesa City Hall building, which opened late last year. The facility is closed on Fridays.

“While we won’t speculate on its motive, we believe it to be an isolated incident,” the memo said.

Employees were told to expect an increased police presence in the area “out of an abundance of caution” for the foreseeable future.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Multi-vehicle crash Mesa...

Danny Shapiro

Child among 3 dead after stolen vehicle causes multi-vehicle crash in Mesa

Three people died, including a child, after a stolen vehicle caused a multi-vehicle crash in Mesa on Monday morning, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Shooting exchanging gunfire Mesa...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in Mesa

A suspect was arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in Mesa on Monday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

West Valley protest...

Kevin Stone

West Valley protest against federal immigration policies turns unruly, destructive

A West Valley protest against federal immigration policies turned unruly and destructive on Sunday night, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan are the headline acts for 2025 Outlaw Music Festival, which st...

Kevin Stone

Legends Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan headline Phoenix stop of 2025 Outlaw Music Festival

Two living legends, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, are coming to Phoenix this spring to kick off the 2025 Outlaw Music Festival tour.

6 hours ago

Investigators are working to determine who fired shots at the Mesa City Hall building....

KTAR.com

Investigation ongoing after new Mesa City Hall building damaged by gunfire

Investigators are working to determine who fired shots at the new Mesa City Hall building last week, authorities said.

8 hours ago

WM Phoenix Open weather...

Kevin Stone

WM Phoenix Open week tees off with possibility of record high temperatures in forecast

WM Phoenix Open week is teeing off with the possibility of record high temperatures in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Investigation ongoing after new Mesa City Hall building damaged by gunfire