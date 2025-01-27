PHOENIX – This past weekend yielded lucrative results for one Arizona Lottery player who hit the Fantasy Five jackpot.

The ticket that won Saturday’s drawing matched the winning numbers of 5, 15, 18, 38 and 40.

The Fantasy 5 jackpot winner who won the $200,000 award bought the ticket at the Safeway at 7110 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.

The top prize in Fantasy 5 resets to $50,000 after a win.

Want to be a Fantasy 5 jackpot winner?

Those who want to try their luck can buy Fantasy 5 tickets for $1.

Players can buy tickets for Fantasy 5 and other games at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers.

The next estimated jackpot is worth $51,000. The drawing will take place Monday.

The odds of winning the Fantasy 5 jackpot is 1 in 749,398.

The winner of Saturday’s drawing is the third Fantasy 5 jackpot winner of 2025.

The first person to win a 2025 jackpot for this game won $154,000 in the Jan. 2 drawing.

The second Fantasy 5 jackpot winner of 2025 took home a ticket that turned out to be worth $51,000 in a Jan. 4 drawing.

The winner of Saturday’s drawing hasn’t claimed their earnings as of Monday morning, according to Arizona Lottery.

As with all Arizona Lottery draw games, winners have 180 days from the announcement to claim their prize or else the money is voided.

