ARIZONA NEWS

Lottery ticket sold in Arizona wins $112 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

Jan 18, 2025, 3:12 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega Millions drawing. It is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot won in the state’s history.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Winners Corner in Tempe near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street. It matched all five of the white numbers drawn – 8, 10, 37, 54, 69 – plus the gold Mega Ball of 22. The winning ticket sold in Tempe was the only ticket sold across the country that matched all six numbers. The odds of that are 1 in 302.6 million.

The winner will have the option to take the total amount (an annuity paid over 29 years), or a cash payout for $49.95 million.

The ticket was delivered via Jackpocket.com. After a California man won $1.269 billion last month, the jackpot had been rolling.

“We are thrilled that an Arizona Lottery player won the first Mega Millions jackpot of the year,” Executive Director of the Arizona Lottery Alec Thomson said in a press release.

“Not only does this player benefit from this life-changing win, but every Arizona community benefits from this win. Jackpot wins help fuel strong ticket sales, which support the Arizona Lottery’s work to fund vital programs and services throughout the state.”

What is the jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing?

After a reset the jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing, which is set for Tuesday, is for an estimated $20 million, with a cash option of $8.9 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot in Arizona was $414 million won by a Glendale resident in June 2020. The state’s only other jackpot was a win in Lake Havasu City worth $108 million in October 2021. The largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot won was a $1.6 billion prize for a ticket bought in Florida in August 2023.

