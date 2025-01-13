Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale grocery store wins player $50,000

Jan 13, 2025, 4:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket sold in a Glendale grocery store won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The winning slip was sold at the Walmart located at Glendale and 75th avenues.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 6, 32, 37 and 65, with a Powerball number of 4.

The odds of winning a $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129.

What’s the estimated jackpot for next Arizona Lottery Powerball drawing?

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing held Monday night is a nice $285 million.

RELATED STORIES

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the payout.

In early January, a $2 ticket purchased at the Safeway at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road won its player $1 million.

The odds of winning $1 million in Powerball are about 1 in 11.7 million.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

2 hours ago

Murder-suicide in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman before turning gun on himself in Phoenix murder-suicide

A man was accused of fatally shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself a murder-suicide on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

MCSO body scanners...

Danny Shapiro

Sheridan reverses policy, says MCSO employees no longer will be scanned entering jails

New Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan has reversed an agency policy that required employees to be scanned upon entering jails, he announced Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Four Arizona rail projects were recently awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure...

Kevin Stone

4 Arizona rail projects, including 1 in Gilbert, receive $46.4M in federal funding

Four Arizona rail projects, including one in the Valley, were recently awarded a total of $46.4 million in federal infrastructure funds.

7 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona was among the senators who questioned defense secretary nominee Pete Heg...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly confronts defense nominee Pete Hegseth during confirmation hearing

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona accused Pete Hegseth of lacking transparency during a confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick.

8 hours ago

Buckeye speeding ticket arrest felony...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man arrested by Buckeye police after driving off while being served speeding ticket

A motorist who was pulled over for a speeding violation was arrested after trying to flee from officers and almost hitting one over the weekend, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale grocery store wins player $50,000