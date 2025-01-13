PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket sold in a Glendale grocery store won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The winning slip was sold at the Walmart located at Glendale and 75th avenues.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3, 6, 32, 37 and 65, with a Powerball number of 4.

The odds of winning a $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129.

What’s the estimated jackpot for next Arizona Lottery Powerball drawing?

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing held Monday night is a nice $285 million.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the payout.

In early January, a $2 ticket purchased at the Safeway at Seventh Avenue and Osborn Road won its player $1 million.

The odds of winning $1 million in Powerball are about 1 in 11.7 million.

