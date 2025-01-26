Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Adopt a Highway does heavy lifting in 2024

Jan 26, 2025, 2:03 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

Adopt a Highway program volunteers removed 10,400 bags of litter from Arizona freeways in 2024, ADOT announced. (ADOT photo)

PHOENIX — Adopt a Highway program volunteers removed 10,400 bags of litter from Arizona freeways in 2024, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

It took the volunteers a combined 17,891 hours of labor to remove the trash, according to ADOT.

Per ADOT, 7,686 individuals took part in the cleanup efforts, making up 871 volunteer groups which have adopted state highways. 

“These impressive numbers only begin to tell how Adopt a Highway volunteers are making a significant difference in Arizona,” Program Manager Mary Currie said in a press release. “State highways that provide a first impression for many visitors, and making sure they are as clean as possible, enhances Arizona’s natural beauty.”

There are approximately 23.7 billion pieces of litter on the 8.3 million miles of roadways in the United States, which amounts to 2,855 pieces per mile or 73 pieces of litter per person, according to ADOT.

How can you help clean roadways via the Adopt a Highway Program?

ADOT said there are two different ways to help clean roadways.

One way volunteers can help is by applying for two-year permits to “adopt” a highway to clean up roadside litter. These are areas that are deemed safe for volunteers, and they usually span a mile in each direction, according to ADOT. These groups must volunteer at least once per year, but it is encouraged they volunteer three or more times each year.

ADOT provides safety vests, litter bags and training for these events and will subsequently report the results.

These groups also get a blue sign with the name of the group they represent.

In addition, a sponsor option allows local businesses to contract litter removal in an area for a fee. These are areas that see a heavy amount of traffic and litter and are deemed unsafe for volunteers.





Woman arrested in Phoenix in homicide case...

Arizona Adopt a Highway does heavy lifting in 2024