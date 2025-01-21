Close
Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

Jan 21, 2025, 6:11 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays. (ADOT photo) The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays. (ADOT photo)

PHOENIX — The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The highway had been scheduled to reopen at 2 pm. on Tuesday; however, crews are continuing to work to remove large boulders and debris after rock blasting the area. There is no estimated reopening date, according to ADOT.

The blasting work comes after a six-month period of intermittent closures for a bridge replacement project on the highway.

Motorists will need to detour due to closure

Motorists can use a 68-mile detour from state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman, which will add an additional hour, ADOT said.

Only local traffic will be permitted to use US 60 between Miami and Magma Mine Road.

