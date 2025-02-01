PHOENIX — The roof of a two-story apartment building collapsed as firefighters battled a blaze in Ahwatukee on Saturday, authorities said.

Firefighters were first dispatched to 48th Street and Warner Road around 3 p.m. due to a structure fire, where crews found “heavy flames and smoke” coming from the apartment complex’s second story, according to Phoenix Fire Cpt. Todd Keller.

As crews cleared the building out of occupants, the fire began to affect other units for three total impacted.

A roof eventually collapsed, forcing the firefighters to switch to a more defensive strategy, where they utilized water from an elevated position on top of trucks.

Personnel from five cities’ fire departments were on hand to assist, and 11 people will be displaced as a result, according to Keller.

No person is known to have been injured, and investigators have begun trying to determine a cause.

No other information was initially available.

